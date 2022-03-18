Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Sangram Singh: Payal Rohatgi And I Will Get Married Closer To My Birthday In July

Actress Payal Rohatgi broke down on the show ‘Lock Upp’ talking about marriage. Listening to that wrestler Sangram Singh took to social media to reveal when he and Rohatgi will get wed.

Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Instagram

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 5:35 pm

Actress Payal Rohatgi is turning out to be one of the top competitors of the ongoing show ‘Lock Upp’. It is currently one of the most popular and contentious reality television series. Many celebrities, who have been on the show, are seen confessing their darkest secrets every now and then. Actress Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show, and actor Karan Kundrra is the jailor of the prison.

Payal Rohatgi's stint at ‘Lock Upp’ has made news in the last couple of days. However, she is currently dominating the news on social media due to her upcoming wedding reports. For quite some time, she has been dating Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Sangram Singh. The two have never shied away from talking about their relationship, but this is the first time that Singh has divulged crucial details regarding their wedding.

Singh recently came to Twitter to post a short clip of Payal Rohatgi, from her program, Lock Upp, where she can be seen breaking down in tears. Sharing the video, Singh revealed that the two are set to tie the knot in July closer to his birthday.

“Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone (sic)," wrote Singh.

For the uninitiated, Rohatgi and Singh met on the reality show ‘Survivor India’. And since then, the two of them have been dating. In an earlier interview, she revealed that they met as she was driving from Delhi to Agra and her car broke down. She had also stated that he had assisted her, and that’s from where their journey started.

Singh also stated that he will return to wrestling this year and will compete in Dubai.

