Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sangram Singh Has No Problem With Payal Rohatgi Keeping Her Maiden Name

Actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh got married on July 9. The couple got engaged in 2014.

Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh
Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:19 pm

TV actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in Agra. Singh decided to break certain societal norms and said that he believes in equality and will never ask Rohatgi to change her surname.


"That's her identity and her choice. Marriage does not make a woman subversive to man," he said.

He also shared that he took just one Rupee as a token in marriage.

"I am totally against dowry. It troubles me when boys demand money, gifts and cars from the bride's family. In my marriage I have taken only one Rupee. Parents spend so much in bringing up their children and then to ask them for dowry is totally wrong. I am not taking anything from my parents, even for wedding expenses. We are doing it all by ourselves," he said. 

"That's how it should be. I would request people following me to follow this example," he added.

Rohatgi and Singh met while shooting for the reality show, 'Survivor India' in 2011 and fell in love. They got engaged in February 2014.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Payal Rohatgi To Wear Granny's Gold 'Kada' On Her Wedding

Munawar Faruqui Beats Payal Rohatgi To Win Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh Wrestler TV Actress Celebrity Wedding Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month