Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns 37, Vijay Deverakonda, ‘Hottest Mommy’ Upasana Konidela Wish Her ‘Good Health’

As actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday, her 'Kushi' co-star Vijay Deverakonda and close friend Upasana Konidela extended their heartfelt wishes for her good health and happiness.

Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Instagram
Vijay took to his Instagram stories and shared some moments from their film 'Kushi', released last year in September.

Accompanying the image, he captioned, "Happy birthday Sammy… Stay happy, stay healthy and full of laughter forever."

Vijays Story
Vijay's Story Photo: Instagram
In response, Samantha expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much V."

Upasana, the wife of star Ram Charan, shared snapshots from a video featuring her and Samantha cooking together.

Samanthas reply to Upasanas Story
Samantha's reply to Upasana's Story Photo: Instagram
She wrote: "Happy happy birthday Samantha, always inspired to stay healthy looking at you."

To this, Samantha replied, "Thank you Upasana (white heart emoji) Hottest mommy."

On the work front, Samantha is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming OTT series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

