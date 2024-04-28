Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns 37, Vijay Deverakonda, ‘Hottest Mommy’ Upasana Konidela Wish Her ‘Good Health’

As actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday, her 'Kushi' co-star Vijay Deverakonda and close friend Upasana Konidela extended their heartfelt wishes for her good health and happiness.