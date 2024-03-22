Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Passing Out While Shooting For An Action Sequence In 'Citadel'

Samantha revealed it was very hard for her to shoot for 'Kushi' and then 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', as their were lots of actions involved while shooting for the Raj & DK's show.

22 March 2024
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an inspiration to many, especially to the budding actors who are dreaming of making big in the industry. Despite her health issues, Samantha never gives up and today she has set an example. The actress is all set to star in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' where she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. She has done some intense action scenes in the spy thriller series. 

In the recent promo of her health podcast with her wellness coach, Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha revealed it was very hard for her to shoot for 'Kushi' and then 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', as their were lots of actions involved while shooting for the Raj & DK's show. She called it ''strenuous'' and recalled making several calls to Alkesh in the middle of the shoot. The actress also said that she had spasms, and spasms. Samantha also added that in one of the action sequences of 'Citadel', she passed out. Alkesh said, ''You had a head concussion''.

Alkesh also said that the person who was training Sam did not help relay the information. He called it ''crazy times''.

At a recent media event of ‘Citadel’, Samatha opened up about working in the action genre and how she prepped for the role in 'Citadel'. She said, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because, at the last moment, I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of ‘Citadel.’”

In October 2022, 'The Famiy Man' actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She took a break from work to recover for almost one year. Recently, in an interview with Femina India, she said taking a break from work was her life's 'hardest decision'. But she also feels that it was the best decision.

