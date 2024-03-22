Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Passing Out While Shooting For An Action Sequence In 'Citadel'

In the recent promo of her health podcast with her wellness coach, Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha revealed it was very hard for her to shoot for 'Kushi' and then 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', as their were lots of actions involved while shooting for the Raj & DK's show. She called it ''strenuous'' and recalled making several calls to Alkesh in the middle of the shoot. The actress also said that she had spasms, and spasms. Samantha also added that in one of the action sequences of 'Citadel', she passed out. Alkesh said, ''You had a head concussion''.