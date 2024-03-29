Salman Khan Turns Emotional As He Remembers Late Actor Satish Kaushik At 'Patna Shuklla' Screening- Watch Video

Late actor Satish Kaushik was seen in the screen posthumously in 'Patna Shuklla' which released on Disney+Hotstar on March 29. The movie has been produced by Arbaaz Khan, starring Raveena Tandon in the lead. On Thursday, there was a special screening of the film in Mumbai, that was attended by several celebs. Salman Khan also attended the premiere and he turned emotional as he remembered Satish Kaushik.
At the premiere, when Salman was asked about Satish Kaushik's presence in 'Patna Khuklla', he said, “Humare toh bade hi close the voh. Aur sabse amazing cheez yeh hai ki unhone apni har… jo jo project pe voh kaam kar rahe the, voh sab unhone khatam kar diye. Every project of his… Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mein bhi the voh (We were very close. The best thing was that he finished every project of his. He was there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan also)''. Arbaaz was seen standing beside his brother.
Salman Khan starred in Satish Kaushik's directorial, 'Tere Naam' in 2003, which was a blockbuster.
Satish Kaushik's sudden death sent shockwaves to the entire industry. He was at a farmhouse in Delhi's Bijwasan one night before his demise. He started feeling unwell and was rushed to a hospital in Gurugram. As per preliminary examination, the actor-director died of a heart attack and passed away before he reached the hospital, as per the police sources. He was 66.
Satish Kaushik's close friends, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor were devastated by the sudden demise of the actor.
Apart from 'Patna Shuklla', Kaushik completed his other projects like 'Kaagaz 2' which released in March this year. He also did 'Emergency' starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime MIinister Indira Gandhi. It is releasing on June 14, 2024.
Talking about 'Patna Shuklla', the courtroom drama is about a scam in the education system. It has been helmed by Vivek Budakoti. It also stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal,and Jatin Goswami in key roles.