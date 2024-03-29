Salman Khan Turns Emotional As He Remembers Late Actor Satish Kaushik At 'Patna Shuklla' Screening- Watch Video

At the premiere, when Salman was asked about Satish Kaushik's presence in 'Patna Khuklla', he said, “Humare toh bade hi close the voh. Aur sabse amazing cheez yeh hai ki unhone apni har… jo jo project pe voh kaam kar rahe the, voh sab unhone khatam kar diye. Every project of his… Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mein bhi the voh (We were very close. The best thing was that he finished every project of his. He was there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan also)''. Arbaaz was seen standing beside his brother.