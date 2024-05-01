Sajid Nadiadwala To Produce A Biopic On Superstar Rajinikanth? Here's What We Know

With a career that spans over 170 films, Rajinikanth needs no introduction. Since the 1970s till date, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself not just in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. Recently, reports suggested that a biopic on Thalaiva is in the talks. However, a recent report has revealed that the biopic will be bankrolled by Bollywood’s prominent producer – Sajid Nadiadwala.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala is currently working on multiple projects. His film, ‘Sikandar’, with Salman Khan is set to go on floors this month. Apart from this big film, the producer has also signed a contract and received the rights to produce a biopic on Rajinikanth. It also mentioned that the producer is keeping a close watch on how the script of the biopic pans out because he is also a fan of Rajinikanth.
Advertisement
The report quoted a source who said, “Very few know that Sajid Nadiadwala is a big fan of not just Rajinikanth the actor, but also Rajinikanth the person. He believes that Rajinikanth’s story deserves to be seen by the world – from a bus conductor to a superstar. Sajid is personally looking into the script and working towards getting the film to the spectacle.”
It was revealed that the producer has been in constant touch with the actor and his family to get to know him from close quarters. The source continued, “The idea is to make a film that stands the test of time. It’s the greatest rags to riches story and will focus more on Rajinikanth the human.”
Advertisement
While a lot of details about this upcoming biopic have been kept under wraps, the movie is expected to go on floors in 2025 when the script and the cast will be finalized.