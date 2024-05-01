Sajid Nadiadwala To Produce A Biopic On Superstar Rajinikanth? Here's What We Know

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala is currently working on multiple projects. His film, ‘Sikandar’, with Salman Khan is set to go on floors this month. Apart from this big film, the producer has also signed a contract and received the rights to produce a biopic on Rajinikanth. It also mentioned that the producer is keeping a close watch on how the script of the biopic pans out because he is also a fan of Rajinikanth.