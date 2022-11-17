Sajid Khan Upsets 'Bigg Boss' But Sumbul Touqeer Receives Punishment. Watch

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', one would see captain Sajid Khan upsetting Bigg Boss for dividing house duties using a lottery system. Another contestant Sumbul Touqeer also receives a thrashing for her mistakes. In the video shared by Colors TV, Sumbul, ‘Sajid’Khan's favourite', was asked to shift her luggage to the room, where common contestants, like Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, were living.

In the video, Sajid Khan said he will go for ‘complete role reversal’ as the Bigg Boss house captain. He then made chits and wrote different house duties on them to decide which contestant will perform which house task, such as cleaning utensils, cooking, etc. However, he ended up making Bigg Boss upset with his method. Bigg Boss then asked Sajid if he would adopt the same strategy while shooting a film and distributing tasks based on a lottery system. While Bigg Boss criticised Sajid for his method, he ended up punishing Sumbul for giving the chits to him.

However, fans didn't like Bigg Boss punishing Sumbul and tagged the show, as 'biased'. “I never watched Bigg Boss, thankfully. This year I am tolerating the show only for Sumbul, my doll. And now I can’t imagine to what extent this disgusting show is biased. Like seriously???” wrote a user.

Another one wrote, “Big Boss is been very biased… every time only 5-6 people are given preference…”

Sharing the promo on Instagram, the channel wrote, “Captain ki galti padhi Sumbul par bhaari (Sumbul will face the consequences of the captain’s mistake).”

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.