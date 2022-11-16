Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta Decorates Bed With Petals For Shalin Bhanot's Birthday

To celebrate her closest friend Shalin Bhanot's birthday, co-contestant Tina Datta surprised him by decorating his bed with rose petals.

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 7:00 pm

To celebrate her closest friend Shalin Bhanot's birthday, co-contestant Tina Datta surprised him by decorating his bed with rose petals. 

She even prepared a special "sooji sheera" for him. Shalin and Sumbul Touquer celebrated their birthdays on the reality show.

In the recent episode, Tina was seen asking Sajid Khan if she feels Shalin will keep her happy.

To which, Sajid replied that he feels Shalin will do everything to not keep her unhappy.

Sajid then told Shalin that he should not break Tina's heart and that she is falling for him.

At night, Shalin sat near Tina's bed. He held her hand and said: "We hardly know each other, we are new and I can't lose you."

Tina told him that both their lives are scarred.

Shalin replied: "We both are scarred, but here I am wanting to give our lives another take."

Shalin promised to be by her side and not let her go.

Tina and Shalin have had a strong bond during their Bigg Boss 16 stint. Last month, Shalin Bhanot had even told Gautam Vig that he had his feelings for Tina. 

