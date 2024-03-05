Saiyami Kher Plays Couple Of Sets Of Badminton With Para-athlete Palak Kohli

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is a badminton aficionado, engaged in a game of badminton with para-athlete Palak Kohli, who is currently undergoing rigorous training for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris, later this year.

Saiyami, who played para-cricketer in the film ‘Ghoomer’, said: "I have been in touch with Palak for the last two years. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity to play with her. Gaurav Khanna, her coach has been doing incredible work for para badminton in his academy at Lucknow...”