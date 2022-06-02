Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Saisha Shinde Donates Half Of 'Lock Upp' Pay To LGBTQ+ Organization

Designer Saisha Shinde had promised to donate half of her earnings from the show 'Lock Upp' to an LGBTQ+ organization.

Designer Saisha Shinde Instagram/@officialsaishashinde

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:00 pm

Designer Saisha Shinde has given away half of her earnings from Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' to a Mumbai-based LGBQ+ organization. She had earlier promised on the show that she would contribute half of her earnings. She also stated that she would now donate to the organisation on a monthly basis.

Shinde shared photos from her visit to Mumbai's Garima Greh organisation on Instagram. She expressed her desire to be a frequent participant in the organisation rather than just a financial contributor. She will now be donating a monthly amount to the organization. There, she interacted with the members of the organization, some of who also made her realise the hardships of transmen in India. 

Saisha's Instagram post received a lot of positive feedback. Saisha frequently expressed concern for the LGBTQ+ community during her time on 'Lock Upp', and she promised to do so once the show ended as well.

Her donation also came at the beginning of the Pride month. Every year, the month of June is celebrated as the Pride month to honour the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness. Shinde is one of the very few openly transpersons in Indian media. 
 

