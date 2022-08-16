Saif Ali Khan Turns 52, Celebrates With Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kids Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on August 16, 2022. To mark the special occasion, his wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan along with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu gathered together to celebrate.

During the at-home celebration, Saif was joined by his family and he cut two birthday cakes. In the series of photos shared by his sister Soha on Instagram, we can get a glimpse of Saif’s birthday celebration at his Mumbai home. Posting some group photos and some sister-brother pictures, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram.”

Saif can be seen posing with everyone before he cut the cake while Taimur and Jehangir looked surprised by the sparkly birthday candles. Kareena can be seen holding Jeh in her arms. In another photo, you can see Saif, Kunal and Ibrahim Ali Khan lost in a conversation. While Soha wore a polka-dot print top, Saif donned a blue kurta for his birthday. Kareena looked stunning as usual in a casual attire.

Earlier, in the day, Kareena Kapoor had shared a cute birthday post for her husband, as she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier, and God I wouldn't want it any other way… These pictures are proof I love you my Jaan (beloved) and I have to say your pout is way better than mine…”

Meanwhile, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who could not join him for the birthday celebration, became part of it virtually.

We wish Saif Ali Khan a very Happy Birthday!