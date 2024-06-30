Unlike his wife Kareena Kapoor who always shares moments from her life for her fans on social media, actor Saif Ali Khan likes to keep his private life away from his fans and the media. The actor is known for being tight-lipped when it comes to speaking about his life in public. However, in a latest interview, the actor confessed to having a secret account on Instagram.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan revealed how he unwinds in his personal time. The actor mentioned that he likes to scroll through social media through his secret account. He revealed that while he scrolls, he does not enjoy it much and he keeps promising himself that he would delete his account. The actor said, “I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it.”
Khan revealed that he stays away from social media because he does not want to have a ‘certain image online.’ Additionally, he also said that he is happy with his decision because he is not approached to post things or promote products that he does not like. He continued, “I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet.”
The actor added that being on social media can get ‘distracting’ and ‘addictive’ and he enjoys his ‘peace.’ On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Adipurush’ which did not work well in the theatres. He will be next seen in ‘Devara’ where he will share the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.