Khan revealed that he stays away from social media because he does not want to have a ‘certain image online.’ Additionally, he also said that he is happy with his decision because he is not approached to post things or promote products that he does not like. He continued, “I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet.”