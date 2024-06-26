Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Group Chat ‘With All Juice’, Relates Saif Ali Khan To ‘Rolling Eyes’ Emojis

Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday spilled the beans about her favourite mobile chatting group with her girlfriends and said that it has all the juice.

Kareena, who has joined WhatsApp channels, on Instagram shared a video answering questions. The actress was asked about her favourite chat group. To which, she said: “It has to be Guts 2.0. It is a fun group with all the girls, which I am not going to reveal, but it has all the juice on it.” Kareena’s closest friends in the industry include Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and her sister Karisma Kapoor. The four are often seen spending quality girl time together.

The actress was then asked about her weirdest food pairing, to which she said: “My food pairings are straight-up commercial favourites like chicken curry rice, Rajma chawal and kadi chawal.”

Which emoticon does she relate to? Pat came the reply: “I don’t know. Queen.” What about Saif Ali Khan, to which she said: “Saif is always rolling his eyes. So let's go with rolling eyes.”

Talking about who is naughtier, Taimur or Jeh, Kareena said: “I think it has to be Jeh. He’s always up to something.” The actress then shared that “it’s a tizz and it’s a saga” are her two favourite phrases that she uses the most currently while chatting on the phone.

Asked how many times a day she chats with her sister Karisma, Kareena said: “I think Saif should answer this question because he is like you are always messaging Lolo. I don’t know a couple of hundred times…” Talking about her work on the big screen, Kareena’s next is a crime thriller with Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is said to be based on the Hyderabad rape case.

