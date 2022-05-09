Sai Pallavi Announces New Film 'Gargi' On Her 30th Birthday

Actress Sai Pallavi celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday (May 9) by announcing her latest multilingual film 'Gargi.'

The actor took to Twitter and posted a video announcement of the film, which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

"I waited months to talk about this film, and finally! My birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this," the 'Premam' star tweeted. The announcement video featured behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, which has already begun filming.

Pallavi's character appears to be involved in some form of legal dispute. And she continuously seeks the truth and demands respect from her family, who treat her unfairly because she is a woman. She seems to be battling a war with family and the system.

Pallavi was last seen in the 2021 Telugu titles 'Love Story' and 'Shyam Singha Roy.' 'Gargi' is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Pallavi is also waiting for the release of 'Virata Parvam.' Written and directed by Udugula Venu, the film’s release was delayed for a long time owing to the pandemic. And it is now set to open in cinemas on July 1. The film will also star Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das among others in the lead roles.