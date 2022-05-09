Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sai Pallavi Announces New Film 'Gargi' On Her 30th Birthday

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the 2021 Telugu titles 'Love Story' and 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Sai Pallavi Announces New Film 'Gargi' On Her 30th Birthday
Actress Sai Pallavi in the film 'Gargi' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:01 pm

Actress Sai Pallavi celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday (May 9) by announcing her latest multilingual film 'Gargi.'

The actor took to Twitter and posted a video announcement of the film, which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Related stories

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Virata Parvam' Gets A Release Date

Sai Pallavi: I Don't Have Inhibition About Being Part Of OTT Platforms

Sai Pallavi: I Learnt Dance Looking At Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai

"I waited months to talk about this film, and finally! My birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this," the 'Premam' star tweeted. The announcement video featured behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, which has already begun filming. 

Pallavi's character appears to be involved in some form of legal dispute. And she continuously seeks the truth and demands respect from her family, who treat her unfairly because she is a woman. She seems to be battling a war with family and the system.

Pallavi was last seen in the 2021 Telugu titles 'Love Story' and 'Shyam Singha Roy.' 'Gargi' is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. 

Pallavi is also waiting for the release of 'Virata Parvam.' Written and directed by Udugula Venu, the film’s release was delayed for a long time owing to the pandemic. And it is now set to open in cinemas on July 1. The film will also star Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das among others in the lead roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sai Pallavi Telugu Film Telugu Movies Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Film Industry Indian Cinema Telugu Actors Film Actor Film Actress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star