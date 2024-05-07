Sabyasachi Mukherjee Makes History, Becomes First Indian Designer Walk The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a renowned fashion designer, who is known for his impeccable craftsmanship in the global fashion industry. Now at the recently held Met Gala 2024 event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sabyasachi carved history by becoming the first Indian fashion designer to walk the coveted Met Gala carpet.
Interestingly, this year’s Met Gala exhibit was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the celebrities from around the world ascended the museum’s famed steps wearing outfits as per the event’s “The Garden of Time” dress code. Matching up to it, Sabyasachi was seen dressed in an “embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection”. He accentuated his look with “tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.”
Advertisement
The ace designer accentuated his look with tinted sunglasses and brown loafers footwear, which made him look stylish as ever. Check out his images, as shared on his Instagram handle:
Well, this year, besides walking the red carpet, Sabyasachi also designed Alia Bhatt’s outfit for the fashion event. For her second appearance, Alia wore a sheer pastel-coloured sari that “pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.” Her ensemble boasted of delicate floral motifs using “silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones”.
“We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, and precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style…It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man hours to create this ethereal saree,” Alia shared about her outfit on Instagram.
Advertisement
Earlier, in 2022, Natasha Poonawalla, the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, wore a Sabyasachi creation and complemented it with a design signature of Maison Schiaparelli. She was seen in an architectural gold bustier with a sari along with a trailing train, with the outfit “embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins, and appliquéd printed velvet”.
The Met gala, which fundraises for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, is reportedly known to have a secretive guest list. This year, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya, are serving as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.