Sabyasachi Mukherjee Makes History, Becomes First Indian Designer Walk The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Interestingly, this year’s Met Gala exhibit was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the celebrities from around the world ascended the museum’s famed steps wearing outfits as per the event’s “The Garden of Time” dress code. Matching up to it, Sabyasachi was seen dressed in an “embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection”. He accentuated his look with “tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.”