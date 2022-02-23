Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Not Just Bridal Lehengas, Sabyasachi Has Triumphed The Art Of Making Trends Too

Famous fashion designer Sabyasachi turns 48 today. On his birthday, here’s taking a look at how he is much more than just a bridal-wear designer. He is the man behind numerous fashion trends.

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:18 am

Ace designer Sabyasachi has been famous all over for the gorgeous bridal lehengas and sarees. There are barely any high profile celebrities whose wedding outfits he hasn’t designed. But he is more than just bridal-wear and traditional outfits. He is a trendsetter or rather a trend-maker. He is someone who has successfully managed to bring back age-old fashion trends. Someone who is responsible for the revival of long-forgotten aesthetic rituals, some of which were prevalent in rural parts of Bengal many years or decades ago. He is unlike any other Indian couturiers and he is someone who is behind the fruition of these forgotten trends into the popular culture of today.

He has designed fantasy wedding lehengas and bridal trousseau for A-list celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and many more. He is not just every Indian bride's fantasy designer, but also a man to look up to for anything vaguely traditional clothing. But today as he turns 48, let’s have a look at how the birthday boy has been a genius trend-maker over the years.

The Sleek Middle-Parted Bun 

Sabyasachi's muses Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, have made the sleek middle-parted bun legendary. Women in rural India frequently oil and middle part their hair before putting it into a bun. Sabyasachi popularised this procedure by putting it on actresses and models, transforming it into a high-fashion hairstyle. In today’s times, you can't go to a modern-day Indian wedding without seeing someone with a sleek, middle-parted hair arranged into a low bun or ponytail. Sabyasachi popularised the appearance to the point where it is the first style that comes to mind while wearing a saree.

The Red Lipstick 

Sabyasachi's passion for crimson red lipstick exemplifies how he reinvents basic beauty aspects with minimalistic things. It’s not even that he is the inventor of red lipstick. However, he did popularise a novel approach to it. While most of the women were trying to ape the iconic Marilyn Monroe look, where they would be trying to look shiny bright with red lips. But Sabyasachi took a more modern approach. He made the red lipstick a bold statement. Sort of, a sign of women who are fearless and would stand up and much rather speak up about the problems they’re facing rather than quietly getting used to the problems. There were no additional graphic lines or colours when Sabyasachi’s muses wear the red lipstick. In today’s times, this appearance is becoming increasingly trendy, and some brides are even trying to complement this look with some of the other pointers mentioned in this list and thereby making a complete do-over of the modern Indian traditional or bridal look.

Flowers In The Hair

Brides in the 1990s and early 2000s had forgotten about putting flowers in their hair for aesthetic beauty until Sabyasachi re-invented it with Rohit Bal. Sabyasachi models are rarely seen without their garland of bun-adorning mogra flowers or red roses. The romantic gesture of putting flowers in one's hair is regaining popularity among brides as they observe Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma popularising it at their own wedding events.

The Ethnic Indian Kajal And Nude Lips

Sabyasachi revived the ethnic Indian kajal and nude lips, both of which have long been a part of our country's beauty tradition. Kohl or kajal is the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of makeup in the Indian context. Indian women are known for wearing a lot of kajal, and Sabyasachi revived it in a big way, representing a classic cultural aesthetic. It's not unusual for ladies to go for Sabyasachi-style statement black smokey eyeliner and nude lips with a little bindi. In fact, it's the go-to desi makeup look that women all over are resorting to when they're stumped on what beauty look to create with any Indian attire. Deepika Padukone has always looked stunning in it.

Embracing The Brownness

Sabyasachi's models embrace their brownness rather than attempting to transform into white-skinned, rosy-lipped models looking like Europeans and setting wrong idealistic goals for Indian women. Sabyasachi ladies, whether models or actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, never overuse the pink blush effect or wear rosy lipsticks just in order to hide their natural brown skin tone. They have a distinct warmth and golden glow to their complexion. His models don't use bright rouge or pink lipstick. He popularised an earthy, natural look that has even impacted the way women approach their wedding-day makeup nowadays.

What is amazing about Sabyasachi is that he has changed the perception of these trends in the mind of Indian women, who’re probably in their 20s and are about to get hitched or are attending their friend’s weddings. The perception about the oiled hair or the flower in the hair, they’re usually not considered as what a young girl would be eagerly willing to sport to a bridal or traditional-wear event. But what Sabyasachi managed to do is to make these trends so popular among the celebrities that even the commoners want to try them out, and look like any of their favourite heroines.

Here’s wishing the ace fashion designer a happy birthday.

