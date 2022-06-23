Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Saba Qamar's 'Baaghi' To Air On Zindagi Channel From June 28

'Baaghi' is a 2017 Pakistani TV series, featuring Saba Qamar, based on the life of social media figure Qandeel Baloch. It will stream in India on the Zindagi channel from June 28.

Saba Qamar's 'Baaghi' To Air On Zindagi Channel From June 28
Updated: 23 Jun 2022 5:30 pm

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar's upcoming show ‘Baaghi’, based on the life of controversial social media figure Qandeel Baloch, will launch on the Zindagi channel's DTH platforms on June 28.

Zindagi channel was recently made available on Indian television as a value-added service on Tata Play, Dish TV, D2H, Airtel TV with shows such as ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Aunn Zara’ and ‘Sadqay Tumhare’.

‘Baaghi’ features Qamar as Fouzia Azeem, better known by her stage name Qandeel Baloch, who was strangled to death by her brother Muhammad Waseem in July 2016. 

Baloch rose to prominence due to her videos on social networks discussing her daily routine, her rights as a Pakistani woman, and various controversial issues. Written by Shazia Khan and directed by Farooq Rind, the show was launched in Pakistan in 2017.

It depicts the life of a young ambitious Baloch girl from a quaint village who aspired to be a diva and highlights her fight against all odds to carve her own identity as Qandeel Baloch.

The story aims to humanize the late social media sensation, who was undeserving of the hatred she received, a press release stated.

"Qandeel had a dynamic and feisty personality. As a public figure, she always made headlines for her bold and outspoken nature and her life was often under the scanner. When I heard the script, I instantaneously connected with Qandeel's brave and candid nature. Baaghi captures the essence of her fearless life perfectly,” Qamar said. 

"Getting an opportunity to play such a fiery character on screen has been a life-changing experience and I feel nervous yet excited as Zindagi brings the series once again on its DTH services," she added.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer at Zee Special Projects, said ‘Baaghi’ puts the spotlight on a story that reflects a woman’s resilience.

"We are moved to bring her journey and events that lead to her tragic fate to Zindagi’s audiences on DTH. Thought-provoking content viewed from a social perspective continues to be at the core of what we aim to offer to our audiences through Zindagi," she added.

[With Inputs From PTI]

