Saathiya Music Composer Sricharan Pakala Reveals Why Javed Ali Was The Best Choice For The Song

Music composer Sricharan Pakala's latest track Saathiya from upcoming bilingual film 'Major' released on Wednesday. For the Hindi version of song, which has released in two languages earlier, the music composer collaborated with Bollywood singer Javed Ali.

While 'Saathiya''s Telugu version 'Hrudayama' was sung by Sid Sriram and the Malayalam version was sung by Ayraan, Pakala feels Ali's voice for the Hindi version suited the best for the Hindi rendition. The lyrics of the song are written by Ritesh Rajwada.



When asked why did he zero down on Ali for this track, Pakala tells us: 'Javed Ali is full of soul when he sings, so I thought his voice be the best for this song."

Saathiya expressed the emotions of a lover his beloved and what means to her.

For Pakala, it was important to retain the passionate and loud expression of love in all three versions of the song. Therefore, he considers the chorus the strength of the track.

"There is a difference when you say you love a person in a soft manner as compared to when you scream your lungs out and say that you love them," he explains.

Pakala, who has earlier composed for film's such as 'Kshanam', 'Krishna And His Leela' and 'Thimmarusu' adds, "I think love is an emotion which would be so beautiful when echoed with a beautiful musical shout out because I feel there is more expression and joy in it. So, the most appealing thing about this song for me would be the chorus."

'Major' features actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role, where he will be essaying the life of 26/11 fallen soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie has been shot in Hindi and Telugu whereas dubbed in Malayalam. The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee M Manjrekar,Prakash Raj and Revathy in pivotal roles, will release on June 3.

