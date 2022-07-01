Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Rushad Rana On His Working Experience With Hansal Mehta In 'Modern Love: Mumbai'

Actor Rushad Rana opens up about how he had been wanting to work with director Hansal Mehta. With 'Modern Love: Mumbai', he got an opportunity and he was very excited about it.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:37 pm

Actor Rushad Rana speaks about being a part of Hansal Mehta's web series 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

Rana elucidated: "I did not know that I'm going to be part of the 'Modern Love' series, I just knew that Hansal Mehta sir is making a film and I have been asked to be a part of it. I was very excited about it because I had wanted to work with Hansal Mehta sir for a very long time, in fact, I had even written a message for him on Facebook once showing my eagerness to work with him."

Furthermore, he added: "I've been a very big fan of the original 'Modern Love' series so when I got to know that this is 'Modern Love' series, I was elated."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the professional front, the actor is all set to be seen in yet another web series, 'Miya, Biwi Aur Murder' and Rana is seen portraying a very different and unique character in it.

[With Inputs from IANS]

