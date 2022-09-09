Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Rumoured Couple Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Return From Their Holiday In California 

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni returned to Mumbai after enjoying a holiday in California. Take a look!

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:20 pm

Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni often hog the limelight, thanks to their adorable pictures on social media and events. While they have never accepted their relationship in public, their pictures are proof that the two are very much in love.

Recently, the rumoured couple was seen painting the California red and their social media PDA caught everyone’s attention as they served major couple goals. 

Now on Friday, the two returned to Mumbai from their bae-cation and were spotted at the airport as they walked hand-in-hand. While Sussanne looked lovely in a black tank top paired with denim jeans, Arslan kept it quite casual in a plain white t-shirt teamed up with jeans. 

Check them out:

Last month, Arslan broke his silence on his wedding rumours with Sussanne and told Hindustan Times, “I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this. I’m not the kind of person who likes talking about my personal life, even with my friends. My personal life is good and so is my work life. I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person.

He added, “As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something."

Sussane and her former husband Hrithik Roshan tied the knot in 2000, but they got separated in 2013. The two are parents to their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

