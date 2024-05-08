Art & Entertainment

Rudhraksh Jaiwal, Nikeet Dhillon's 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Is A Modern-Day Twist To Timeless Fairy Tale

The makers of Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon-starrer modern-day fairytale titled 'Tujhpe Main Fida', on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series, taking audiences on an enchanting journey filled with love, heartbreak and mystery.

Rudraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon
Rudraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon Photo: Instagram
The one minute 46 seconds trailer follows the journey of Aira (Nikeet) and Marcus (Rudhraksh), two souls entwined by fate and bound by secrets. The video offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Coletown, where every corner holds a new mystery waiting to be uncovered. At the heart of this tale is Aira, a young woman confined in the town after the sudden demise of her father, who finds herself entangled in the enigmatic web of Coletown's secrets.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when Marcus, her knight in a shining armour, returns to Coletown after two years, unfolding a chain of events that will challenge the limits of their love. With a whirlwind of emotions, their journey is filled with passion, longing, and the constant quest for the truth.

The series breathes new life into the timeless fairy tale of Rapunzel.

Speaking about the series, Rudhraksh said: "Marcus embodies a tapestry of life's trials, facing battles, struggles, and hardships head-on. He exudes boldness, and a profound sensitivity towards his loved ones. The series encompasses a rich tapestry of human experience, capturing the profound depths of love -- the most potent of emotions -- and weaving them seamlessly with suspense that tantalises and keeps audiences on tenterhooks."

"Every twist and turn leaves viewers yearning for answers, eager to unravel the mysteries of the plot," he added.

Nikeet added: "Aira is deep and complex and it has been a privilege to explore her story arc. The series isn't just a tale of romance and intrigue but also a reflection of the courage to break free from the shadows of the past and fight for love."

Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, 'Tujhpe Main Fida' also features prominent actors like Gauri Pradhan, Kamya Ahlawat, in key roles.

Created by Richa Yamini, it will stream on Amazon miniTV from May 11.

