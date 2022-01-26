Rohit Roy On His Directorial Debut For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Production House

Actor Rohit Roy opened up a few years back about working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and making a film under his banner. He was said to have signed a 3-film deal with Bhansali’s production house back in 2017. However, a few years down the line, there is yet no update on the project.

Talking about the same, Roy says, “It is still supposed to happen but as long as it doesn’t come on the floor there is no point talking about it because I have already spoken about it enough. I think it is all about timing and destiny. I have always believed that there is only a particular amount of things that you can take into your hands. Eventually, you have to leave it to your karma, merit, and let the universe decide what is best for you.”But are things ready from his end? “I have done my homework, I have got my script ready. Now I just have to wait and hope that it starts and I am sure it will start sooner or later because if you ask me, my true calling is that of a director and not that of an actor, and if God has given me that talent then he will give me the place to showcase it. I think when you see an actor on screen, you know what his caliber is, and similarly when you saw my work as a director. I don’t think that the film will be shelved because Sanjay sir keeps giving me more scripts to work on. I think it is about my time. When my time comes to direct it, that film we will start and it is not only about the Bhansali film because there have been multiple scripts on which I have been working on,” adds Roy.

On the work front, Roy released ‘Verses Of War’ today on the occasion of Republic Day. He and co-actor Vivek Oberoi have come together for this after 15 years. They were last seen in ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, which was directed by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia.