Rohit Chaudhary Reveals He Had To Chew Gum For 13-14 Hours For 'A Day In Your Life'

Talking about his role, Rohit, who also starred in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', said: "I am playing the role of Yuvraj, or Yuvraj Bhaiya, as most of the characters in the series call me 'bhaiya' only. He gives villainous vibes, but he is not a villain. I am not at all like Yuvraj in my real life, so there is no relatable factor." "Also, I feel, as an actor, you have more fun playing characters when you can’t relate to them. It sounds absurd, but that's the truth," he shared. When asked if he found the role challenging, he added: "Every day and everything is a challenge for an actor. I often say that it is easy to become an actor, but challenging to continue to be one. The world is changing at a faster pace, and today's audience, especially the youth, have a short attention span due to the various options available."