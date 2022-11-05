Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Robert Downey Jr Shares First Poster Of 'Sr', OTT Release Date

The documentary comes from five-time Emmy-nominated director, Chris Smith.

Poster of Sr.
Poster of Sr. Instagram: Robert Downey Jr,

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 8:01 am

Actor Robert Downey Jr took to his Instagram to share the first poster of the Netflix documentary Sr., which is based on the life of his father and late Hollywood director, Robert Downey Sr. The filmmaker passed away in July last year. He was 85. The documentary will stream on Netflix from December 2.

“He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It’s not uncomplicated…’Sr.’ is a documentary that tells the story of Robert Downey’s maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath. Directed by Chris Smith. Only on Netflix, December 2nd," he wrote.

The poster has Downey Jr. seated beside his father and watching the late filmmaker closely as the senior filmmaker looks into the camera. The tagline of the documentary on the poster reads, “Like father, like son, like no other.”

The official synopsis of Sr. describes it as “a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. Sr. widens the lens from Downey’s art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey Jr.”

The documentary comes from five-time Emmy-nominated director, Chris Smith.

Sr. is a co-production between Team Downey and Library Films. “We’re grateful to have Netflix partner with us on this highly personal project. They’re the ideal home for our unconventional, oft absurd, brutally in-depth homage,” Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey said in a joint statement.

Robert Downey Jr Robert Downey Sr Netflix Over The Top (OTT) Entertainment Hollywood Emmy Awards Chris Smith
