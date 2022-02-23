Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

RJ Rachana Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest; Kannada TV Celebs Mourn The Sudden Demise

Radio Jockey Rachana, who was 39 years old, died due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, she was rushed to a nearby hospital as soon as she complained about chest pain and in the hospital, she was declared dead.

RJ Rachana Instagram

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 6:04 pm

RJ Rachana was a popular and very well-known RJ in Bengaluru. She had made a name for herself over the last decade. She had earned huge fan followings due to her unique sense of humour. Sadly, she passed away earlier today, and the news has left all her fans in a state of shock.

The first person to share about the shocking demise of RJ Rachana was actress Swetha Chengappa. She is a big fan of RJ Rachana. Chengappa wrote on her Instagram handle, “She was one of my favourite RJ. Very sensible, her command over language was too good. I have never met her in person before. Feeling disheartened to say that I will get a chance to meet her in the future. Very very sad to know that she is no more (sic)."

Host Niranjan Deshpande wrote on his social media handle, “Seriously it’s shocking news. Still not able to believe it. RIP Rachana (sic).” Actress Varshita Seni also shared her death condolence over Rachana’s death.

RJ Pradeep is Rachana’s fellow Dancing Star contestant. RJ Pradeep was also shocked by the sudden demise of his friend. He shared a picture on his Instagram handle with Rachana and wrote, “May her soul rest in peace RJ Rachana. She was one of the best Jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age. What’s happening (sic).”

Rachana’s body is expected to be taken to her parent’s residence in Chamrajpete, Bengaluru.

May her soul rest in peace.

