Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Ritika Singh: Harsh Warrdhan And I Decided Against Washing My Hair During ‘Incar’s Shoot

Ritika Singh: Harsh Warrdhan And I Decided Against Washing My Hair During ‘Incar’s Shoot

Ritika Singh opens up about the most difficult part while shooting her upcoming thriller, ‘InCar’.

Ritika Singh
Ritika Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 10:23 pm

The exhilarating and gripping trailer of Ritika Singh’s upcoming thriller ‘InCar’ created quite a stir amongst the audiences, intriguing various minds to know what happened with Ritika Singh aka Sakshi Gulati. Helmed by debutant director Harsh Warrdhan, ‘InCar’ is an edge-of-the-seat and thought-provoking thriller based on the survival journey of a lionhearted girl.

Inspired by true events, the story of 'InCar' holds a spine-chilling narrative that will keep you intensely involved in the film till the end. Along with Ritika Singh the film stars Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni and Gyan Prakash in pivotal roles.

For the shooting of the film, Ritika Singh was not allowed to wash her hair for 16 days and speaking about it she said, “Harsh Warrdhan Sir and I decided against washing my hair during some parts of our shoot, because I’m supposed to have that very disheveled look, and the continuity in this film was extremely important because the whole film is a one-day story. In fact, it is a 2-hour story that unfolds in real-time, so maintaining the same look – hair, makeup and clothes wise was critical. So, after we finally wrapped the shoot, my hair was so dirty and so knotted, that I had to go to a hair salon to get it washed, I needed professional help. The salon staff asked me what I had done for my hair to get like that, and I told them I went on a life-changing mountain adventure.”

Helmed and written by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 3 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Art & Entertainment Ritika Singh InCar
