Riteish Deshmukh On 'Kakuda': 'Balancing Horror And Comedy Is A Delicate Task'

“Balancing these elements so one doesn't overshadow the other is a delicate task. However, that's what makes it so much fun and exciting. It’s about finding the right moments to inject humour without losing the essence of horror, and vice versa,” said the 'Bluffmaster!' actor. Speaking about his character Victor in the film, the 'Heyy Babyy' star said: "Ghost hunters are often shown in a very typical manner in films. However, in 'Kakuda', my character is quite different. Instead of the usual serious, intense ghost hunter, my character has a quirky, humorous side. His approach is unconventional; he is quirky and funny.”