Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee To Star In Bengali Film ‘Bohurupi'

The film also stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee himself, and promises to bring a real story to life against the backdrop of the timeline between 1998 and 2005.

Talking about the film’s journey, Shiboprosad said in a statement, “We started planning for the film in 2011; right after ‘Muktodhara’, we wanted to make this film that captures the timeline between 1998 and 2005. 'Bohurupi' is based on a chain of events that took place around that time. Through the script, we have tried to chronicle that era."