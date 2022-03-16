Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Rihanna Reveals The Best Advice She Received On Motherhood

Singer Rihanna, who has been flaunting her baby bump in all her latest pictures, opens up on her third trimester of pregnancy. She also talks about the best piece of advice that she has received during her pregnancy about the upcoming motherhood.

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 3:50 pm

Singer Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and her pictures flaunting her baby bump have been going viral on social media every other day. As reported in Pinkvilla, the Diamonds hitmaker recently stepped out looking nothing short of gorgeous for an event related to her beauty brand. During the same, the singer chatted up with Elle where she spoke about the best advice she has gotten till now when it comes to embracing motherhood.

Opening up about the same, the singer said to Elle, "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past."

The singer further also spoke about being a fan of real housewives and speaking about the kind of mom that she most relates to from the show, the singer named celebs Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice. While mentioning Dubrow she said that Dubrow allows her children to be who they want, but she felt she related more to Giudice and added, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

The singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Considering the singer is currently in her third trimester already, the big news of their baby's arrival isn't too far away.

