Rihanna-A$AP Rocky Spotted For The First Time After 'Cheating' Rumours

Singer Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted at the Grantly Adams International airport in Rihanna’s home country, Barbados on April 15. The couple has been photographed for the first time since the cheating rumours surfaced earlier in the week, according to eoline.com.

From the video obtained by The Shade Room, Rihanna was seen in a colourful mini dress and high heels. On the other hand, her boyfriend was in a tie-dye hoodie and pants. Earlier in the week, around April 14, a tweet mentioning that ASAP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi went viral. The singer was quick to shoot down the rumours and called it an ‘unfounded lie’.

On April 15, Muaddi took to Instagram and wrote, "I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously. However, I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life.”

On the same day, fashion designer Louis Pisano who tweeted the viral tweet said, "Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

He went on to make an official apology to everyone who was involved in the reckless tweet. He added, "I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have not addressed the rumours as of now. The couple’s trip to Barbados comes about two months post the pregnancy announcement in January. Rihanna had also mentioned that the island is an ideal place for raising her child. The singer told Vogue on April 12, "Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way."