Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha shares how 'Tu Raja Ki Raj Dulari' was made by composer Sneha Khanwalkar

Actress Richa Chadha, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', shared with her social media followers how the song 'Tu Raja Ki Raj Dulari' from her film 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' was created.

Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress re-shared a video from an Instagram handle that showcased that music composer Sneha Khanwalkar hired child artistes to sing the song.

Richa shared the video in the Stories section of her Instagram.

A Screenshot of Richa Chadhas Instagram Story
A Screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress shared the video with the caption: "Sometimes, I think I will choke when I try to find the words to describe how much I love the art of @snekhanwalkar, who I am fortunate to call a friend. I am also lucky, I began my journey with Oye Lucky... We have so much, so much talent in the film industry."

"Till we wake up to it, we will be accustomed to mediocrity, where mumbles will pass off for 'natural' dialogues, meanderings will pass off for screenplay, and just catchy beats that nobody remembers beyond 2 months will pass off for music. We deserve better, overall," she added.

