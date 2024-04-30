Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless

Popular actress Richa Chadha, who’s currently anticipating the release of her grand star-studded web series ‘Heeramandi,’ is also celebrating the joyous phase of embracing parenthood. The actress, who’s expecting her first child, was recently seen at the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi,’ and a moment from the event spread all across social media platforms.
In case you missed it, veteran actress Rekha was seen kissing the actress’ growing baby bump at the event and many netizens reacted to it, calling it a sweet gesture. Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the mother-to-be herself has reacted to this viral moment.
Shedding light on the heartfelt moment, the actress said, “At that point, we were just chatting and crediting whoever took that video because it is so raw and so beautiful. She embraced me and she kind of looked at me like she could feel my baby bump as if I was in my seventh month. She was like, ‘Oh my God, this is such a blessing. Can I?’ I was like, ‘What? Yeah!’ My God, for my offspring to be blessed by a legend! So generous, so sweet and so kind!”
The ‘Masaan’ actress continued to heap praise on the veteran star. “The words of praise that she showered not just on me but on everyone! How special she is and how much regard she holds for Mr. Bhansali… how lovely she looks! For me, I don’t think there can be another Rekha. There can’t be anyone who balances both commercial and non-mainstream in such a beautiful way. We have all grown up seeing her in ‘Umrao Jaan’ and ‘Khoon Bhari Maang.’ It was just a blessing to have her in the hall. I was overwhelmed and a little bit speechless.”
Meanwhile, ‘Heeramandi’ is an eagerly-awaited series that also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman. It will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, May 1.