Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently riding high post the double win of their production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, at Sundance Film Festival 2024. The project is a coming-of-age drama of a 16-year-old girl and showcases her complex relationship with her mother. The film has won top awards in the World Cinema Dramatic Entry category, including the Audience Award and the Special Jury Award for lead actor Preeti Panigrahi.
Richa Chadha On Her And Ali Fazal’s Production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Winning At Sundance: We Have Good Taste
Actor Richa Chadha turned producer with husband-actor Ali Fazal and announced joint banner Pushing Buttons Studios in 2021.
Now, during an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress mentioned she trusted director Shuchi Talati's aesthetic sense and was sure of a good product. "An Audience Award at Sundance means people from all over the world watched and loved this story. This kind of recognition prolongs the journey of an indie film," Richa said, adding, "Even if subversive, it is a gentle film, and we didn't really have to push the envelope here.”
Advertisement
It would not be wrong to say that the 37-year-old actor-producer is known to pick unique scripts even as an actor.
Advertisement
Moving ahead, she is excited by unique stories and "cinema is a powerful medium". Stating how he and Ali definitely have good taste, Richa said, “So we will produce together, even if some projects are led by Ali, some by me or some other member of our team.”
Advertisement
‘Girls Will Be Girls’ has managed to impress audiences across the globe, and as per Richa, projects like ‘Delhi Crime’, and filmmakers including Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen winning, have given a huge push to Indian content. "Indian stories aren't just one type of formulaic thing but are narratives that can travel across borders and earn global accolades," she said.
Advertisement
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got married in 2022, announced their joint production banner Pushing Buttons Studios in 2021.