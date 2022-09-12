Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Kick Start Their Wedding Celebrations On September 30 In New Delhi

As we all know, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is now officially drawing closer. There have been reports all over that the actor duo is set to tie the knot at the end of this month in grand receptions planned in both New Delhi and Mumbai, apart from intimate wedding ceremonies with close friends and family.

Now hold your breaths as the dates of their wedding functions are finally out! Reportedly, Richa and Ali, the soon to be a wedded couple, will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7. While the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, the couple will have two grand receptions for New Delhi and Mumbai, on October 2 and October 7 respectively, apart from other celebratory events.

Well, congratulations to the lovely couple.

For those caught unaware, owing to the pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors, who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Outlook, when asked if she is tired of waiting for the pandemic to normalise that she can tie the knot with Ali, Richa stated, “I am not tired. The pandemic has been great for me. I have been very lucky. I was able to set up my production. I have made great friends. I have also got time to intercept and see who my actual well-wishers in life are. It has been fantastic for me. I am very aware of the difficult situation that the people are facing but thankfully I did not have to worry about anything and I am very grateful.”

The couple has been dating since the time they worked on ‘Fukrey’ together.

On the work front, the two will star together in ‘Fukrey 3’ together, which is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Apart from that, Richa and Ali have several interesting projects in the pipeline individually.