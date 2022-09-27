Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Skip A Conventional Venue For Mumbai Reception, Choose A Revamped 176-Year Old Mill 

The buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s impending wedding refuses to die down. As per earlier reports, the couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7. The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Albeit, Richa and Ali will have two grand receptions for New Delhi and Mumbai, on October 2 and October 7 respectively.

Now, as we are only days away from Richa and Ali becoming a married duo, we now hear that the two will be ditching the conventional banquet style like experience for their Mumbai reception, keeping up with their personalities and desire to do something different. And guess what? Their venue for the reception in Mumbai is as unique as them.

Reportedly, Richa and Ali will throw a wedding bash, more like a reception, at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176 year old mill and now also an event space.

Check out a few pictures:

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Reception Venue

Although the space has previously hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals etc, Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue. The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couple’s briefs about decor so that the elements are well- suited to their off screen personality.

For the unversed, Richa and Ali have been dating for a really long time. They initially planned to marry in April 2020 but owing to Covid-19 restrictions, their wedding was postponed twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time and will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third instalment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.