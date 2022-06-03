Mumbai Sessions court on June 1, permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty who is accused in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to travel to Abu Dhabi for attending the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). However, on June 2, the actress said in a statement that she will not travel because she has a lookout notice against her issued by an agency.

According to the Hindustan Times, on June 1, court had ordered to hand over Chakraborty’s passport and permitted her to travel from June 2-5. Her lawyer has appealed to the court to allow the travel for IIFA 2022. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case and her passport was deposited then.

However, Chakraborty filed an application on June 2, stating that she does not want to get her passport or travel to Abu Dhabi because of the lookout notice filed against her. The court then passed an order to not hand over her passport.

Rajput’s death led to a series of investigations by CBI and an investigation into rug nexus in Bollywood by NCB. The NCB filed a case in August 2020, after they received an official communication from the ED about chats relating to drug consumption, usage and transportation. After that, the NCB froze Chakraborty’s band accounts, fixed deposits and arrested her. The actress claimed the allegations were false and she was a victim of injustice.

Chakraborty was in relationship with Rajput, when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in his house.