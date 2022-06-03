Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty To Not Attend IIFA 2022, Cancels Travel To Abu Dhabi

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, was permitted travel for four days to Abu Dhabi for attending the IIFA awards, however, the actress said she won't travel because of the lookout notice against her.

Rhea Chakraborty To Not Attend IIFA 2022, Cancels Travel To Abu Dhabi
Rhea Chakraborty Instagram/ @rhea_chakraborty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 8:29 pm

Mumbai Sessions court on June 1, permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty who is accused in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to travel to Abu Dhabi for attending the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). However, on June 2, the actress said in a statement that she will not travel because she has a lookout notice against her issued by an agency. 

According to the Hindustan Times, on June 1, court had ordered to hand over Chakraborty’s passport and permitted her to travel from June 2-5. Her lawyer has appealed to the court to allow the travel for IIFA 2022. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case and her passport was deposited then. 

Related stories

Rhea Chakraborty Allowed To Travel For IIFA Awards Under Conditions

Rhea Chakraborty To Perform At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Sangeet: Reports

Rhea Chakraborty Calls Younger Brother A Warrior, Asks Him To Have Patience And Faith

However, Chakraborty filed an application on June 2, stating that she does not want to get her passport or travel to Abu Dhabi because of the lookout notice filed against her. The court then passed an order to not hand over her passport. 

Rajput’s death led to a series of investigations by CBI and an investigation into rug nexus in Bollywood by NCB. The NCB filed a case in August 2020, after they received an official communication from the ED about chats relating to drug consumption, usage and transportation. After that, the NCB froze Chakraborty’s band accounts, fixed deposits and arrested her. The actress claimed the allegations were false and she was a victim of injustice. 

Chakraborty was in relationship with Rajput, when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in his house. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rhea Chakraborty Bollywood Drugs Probe Sushant Singh Rajput Case Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Permission Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Lookout Notices Art And Entertainment IIFA 2022 Rhea Chakraborty India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study