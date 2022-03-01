Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Ramarao On Duty Teaser: Ravi Teja's Action-Packed Avatar Gets Cheered By Fans

Ramarao On Duty, starring actors Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, and Nasser, will be released in theatres on March 25.

Ramarao On Duty Teaser: Ravi Teja's Action-Packed Avatar Gets Cheered By Fans
A Still From 'Ramarao On Duty' Teaser Instagram - @raviteja_2628

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 10:18 pm

The teaser for the upcoming Telugu film ‘Ramarao On Duty’ was released on Tuesday (March 1), coinciding with the festival of Maha Shivratri. The film is directed by debutant director, Sarath Mandava, and stars actor Ravi Teja in the lead role.

Teja's character, B Ramarao, is introduced in the teaser as a disciplined and righteous Deputy Collector. In the teaser, the director has used a lot of footage to highlight the hero's ability to write with both hands at the same time, which is an interesting touch to the actor's character sketch.

The nearly 2-minute-long teaser reveals gives an impression that the film will be a complete entertainer with action sequences in slow motion, emotions, and a social message. The teaser ends with the line, Teja's characters says, "Criminals will be punished, even if there is no evidence".

Teja plays an intense role as a sincere and duty-minded Deputy Collector who will not entertain anyone who violates the law. The teaser also shows the character's other side as a do-gooder for the less fortunate.

The teaser clearly got a thumbs up from fans. 

The cast of the film includes actors like Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, 'Sarpatta' John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani alongside Teja.

‘Ramarao on Duty is set to release in the theatres on March 25.

