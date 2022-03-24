Ravi Teja’s ‘Ramarao On Duty’ To Release On June 17

Ravi Teja’s is all set to treat his fans to some amazing action sequences in the thriller ‘Ramarao On Duty’. Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, the film is all set to release worldwide on June 17. The team has finished the shooting of the film. The film, is currently in the post-production stage which will also be concluded soon, as per reports.

Buzz is that the film will be promoted vigorously and the makers have made sure to keep ample time for the same. The poster and teaser of the film have set the bar high. The second poster of the film was released on Teja’s birthday and shows the actor portraying various emotions. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and was lapped up by the audience.

In the film, Teja plays the role of Ramarao, an honest civil servant, who works for people suffering from poverty by taking on rich, corrupt, powerful men. The teaser also revealed that Ramarao can write with both hands or even type on a typewriter with one and write with the other one.

Based on real incidents, the film has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. The action-thriller also stars Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. Venu Thottempudi is also making his comeback to films and plays an integral and vital role in the story. The cinematography of the movie is being handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL has edited the film. Sam CS has scored soundtracks and the buzz is that the team will soon begin the musical promotions of the movie.

Meanwhile, Teja has more films in the pipeline, after this. While he is already shooting for his film Dhamaka, he will also be seen in Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura.

