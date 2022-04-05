Director Hanu Raghavapudi is known for making romantic entertainers and is working on his next film that will star actor Dulquer Salmaan. The actor will play the role of Lieutenant Ram in the movie. Actress Mrunal Thakur will play the role of leading lady, Sita. The movie is being produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.



On the occasion of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday (April 5), the makers of the movie surprised everyone by revealing that she will also be a part of the movie. Not only this, but she will be seen in a heroic role of Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim girl in the movie. The glimpse shows Mandanna walking in front of a burning car while wearing a hijab and carrying a handbag.



The background score of the film by Vishal Chandrasekhar which adds to the ferocity of Mandanna’s character. Swapna Cinema’s Production No 7 is being simultaneously made in three languages including Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.



The introduction glimpses of Salmaan and Thakur’s characters already gained a lot of eyeballs and created a buzz. But the reveal of Mandanna’s character has taken the expectations from the film to a new level. The movie is being made on high budget and is in its last leg of filming.