Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna's Eid Al-Adha Poster From 'Sita Ramam' Is Out

The film 'Sita Ramam' featuring Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna will release on August 5.

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 5:42 pm

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, or Bakrid, the makers of 'Sita Ramam' shared a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Afreen in the film. A poster featuring Mandanna was released on the festival, as the makers wished everyone on the auspicious occasion.

Dressed in a traditional Hijab, the actress depicts a typical teenager, gesturing 'Salaam' in the poster.

Mandanna plays an important role in Dulquer Salmaan- starrer 'Sita Ramam'. Her character Afreen is a Muslim teenager who adds a crucial twist to the plot. According to the producers, the actress will not only add star power to the picture, but she will also demonstrate her acting abilities in the role.



'Sita Ramam' will be released on August 5. The promotional material produced thus far has created a positive buzz about the film in the audience, helping Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial.

Mrunal Thakur is to be seen in another important role in 'Sita Ramam', which is said to be a classic romantic drama with a war in the backdrop.

[With Inputs From IANS]

