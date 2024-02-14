Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna has been quite vocal about hitting back at trolls who spread speculations and rumours targeting her. On Tuesday, she yet again lashed out at a troll who targeted her by saying that she signed her 2022 Telugu movie ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ because of her co-star Sharwanand and director Kishore Tirumala, and not because she appreciated the script.
Clearly, Rashmika was not happy with the claims of the social media user, and replied by saying, “Said who re? I only do films Cz (cause) I believe in the script. And being able to work with the cast and crew has been an honor. I wonder where all of this baseless news starts from.”
For those caught unaware, ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ met with mixed reviews from critics and emerged to be a box office failure.
Her recent response to the troll comes days after she quashed an online portal’s claim that she had increased her remuneration post ‘Animal’ success. It was suggested that Rashmika is now charging around Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 crore for her films. Reacting jokingly to the claim, Rashmika tweeted, “Says who I wonder .. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika has several projects lined up, including the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ alongside Allu Arjun. She will also star in other Telugu films like ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The Girlfriend’. She will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film ‘Chaava’.