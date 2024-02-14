Her recent response to the troll comes days after she quashed an online portal’s claim that she had increased her remuneration post ‘Animal’ success. It was suggested that Rashmika is now charging around Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 crore for her films. Reacting jokingly to the claim, Rashmika tweeted, “Says who I wonder .. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’.”