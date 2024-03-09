Ranvir Shorey: Comedy Is My Roots And Second Nature Because I Started With It

Ranvir Shorey falls in the category of 'multi-faceted actors' and there are reasons why he say it. He made his debut in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' in 2002 and starred in films like 'Jism', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Bheja Fry' and 'Traffic Signal' among others. Though he has worked in all genres, comedy remains his forte. The genre got him success and recognition. We love Ranvir's quirkiness and comic timing and every time he brings something new to the table with his brilliance. Shorey's latest offering was 'Sunflower 2' where he has played a no-nonsense police officer. Apart from Sunil Grover, Ranvir was raved for his performance.
Recently, we had a freewheeling conversation with Ranvir Shorey and asked him if playing a comic role or doing dark comedy is tricky. To which he instantly said, ''Comedy is something which I started with. You know, it's my roots. I have always been instinctive about comedy. So, I wouldn't say it comes to me easily. But it's definitely second nature to me.''
He added, ''Even if I am shooting or working, I like to keep things a little light and humorous.'' On his preparation for quirky and dark comedy roles, he said, ''So, basically, you know, you use the information that you get from the director and the script and apply some of your imagination on it to be able to create these fictional people. That process is what's most fun as an actor.''
Ranvir was also all praise for Vikas Bahl, the director of 'Sunflower'. He said it was like a dream come true for him to work with the 'Queen' director. Heaping praise on Bahl, he said, ''I absolutely fell in love with his craft. He is also such an amazing writer and a great director. He really manages to create these worlds so ingeniously and on set, he's very kind and patient.''
Ranvir also lauded Sunil's work in the series. He has known Sunil since 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' and called him ''natural'' while doing comedy. He added, ''What was really interesting to me was that in Sunflower, he is not just doing comedy, he's bringing a lot of complex things in his character which is supposed to be kind of quirky and unpredictable. Along with the quirk of his character, I think he's done an amazing job and it's Sunil's best work.''
'Sunflower 2' also stars Adah Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi and Girish Kulkarni amono others. It is currently streaming on Zee5.