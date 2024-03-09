Ranvir Shorey: Comedy Is My Roots And Second Nature Because I Started With It

Ranvir Shorey falls in the category of 'multi-faceted actors' and there are reasons why he say it. He made his debut in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' in 2002 and starred in films like 'Jism', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Bheja Fry' and 'Traffic Signal' among others. Though he has worked in all genres, comedy remains his forte. The genre got him success and recognition. We love Ranvir's quirkiness and comic timing and every time he brings something new to the table with his brilliance. Shorey's latest offering was 'Sunflower 2' where he has played a no-nonsense police officer. Apart from Sunil Grover, Ranvir was raved for his performance.