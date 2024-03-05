‘Sunflower 2’ On Zee5 Review: Sunil Grover Wins You Over, Sadly The Murder Mystery Keeps You Hanging Once Again

Not many Indian films or shows have been able to capture the black comedy genre as nicely as ‘Sunflower’ did. The show had ample amounts of fun, frolic and laughter, all sewn together by the threat of a murder mystery. After a long wait of 3 years, the second season of the show is finally back and audiences have been dying to know what happens next as the first season left people high and dry about who the actual murderer was. This season comes with a lot of hype, expectations and anticipations on what will happen. So, here’s all you need to know about ‘Sunflower 2’.
‘Sunflower 2’: Story
Picking up from where we left off, police duo DG (Ranvir Shorey) and Tambe (Girish Kulkarni), continue their relentless hunt for Mr. Kapoor’s (Ashwin Kaushal) murderer. This season witnesses Ahuja’s (Mukul Chadda) confession and Rosie’s (Adah Sharma) entry into Sunflower Society. Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor’s penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case. As the story progresses, love and romance flourishes between Sonu (Sunil Grover) and Rosie… How will their equations alter the course of the story? Is there more than what meets the eye? With more intriguing characters emerging as suspects, the question remains: Will the cops nab the actual killer, or they will keep going in circles? This season tries to answer some of these queries.
‘Sunflower 2’: Performances
Sunil Grover proves yet again why he is one of the best actors of the country even today. His antics are so simpleton that it cracks you up every time you watch him as Sonu. The kind of things that he manages to come up with make you believe that there could have been no one better than Sunil Grover to play this character. His dialogue delivery is just so unique in this that you just want to keep listening to him talk. However, there is also a tinge of mystery laden, which makes you feel whether or not he is the one who is actually orchestrating the entire thing.
Girish Kulkarni is fab. His chemistry with Sunil Grover onscreen makes for some of the biggest laughs of the season. What’s brilliant about his performance is that within minutes he can change his persona from being a strict cop to a cunning mastermind. Those changes in expressions make his performance worth the watch.
Adah Sharma is really good. She has played her character with utter perfection. The lingo she uses makes her character comes out even better. Not to forget the gaudy make up that she puts on adds to the character’s overall charm. She plays it with such conviction that you start relating to the character.
Ranvir Shorey, with those heavy eyeglasses, definitely hooks you on. While in the first season he was just a cop trying to solve a case, in this season we see a different side to him as well, which makes things quite more comical.
The other supporting characters don’t have too much of screentime to even give a stand out performance. Unlike the first season, actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda, Salonie Khanna Patel and many others have been just wasted with such small screentime that they’ve not been able to give their best.
‘Sunflower 2’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The writing by Vikas Bahl, Jasmit Singh Bhatia, Chaitali Parmar, Surrya Menon, Shishya Sushant Ray and Aarti R Kapur is the best part about ‘Sunflower 2’. Not many shows are able to start a new season right from where they left the previous season and get you hooked onto the story within minutes. Vikas Bahl and the team have managed to do that. They’ve managed to get the characters to come out so quirky and different from one another. Also, they’ve been able to get the interactions of the characters feel so hilarious, yet at the same time keep the mystery of the murder intact. That’s a brilliant dichotomy to achieve and they’ve got it to near perfection.
Navin Gujral’s direction is good. He is able to give you a great black comedy which not only keeps you on the edge of your seats with its mystery, but it also keeps you laughing throughout at the funny antics of the lead, Sunil Grover.
Navagat Prakash’s cinematography has nothing innovative. There is barely anything that’s you will find that he has tried new. He has used some drone shots but they too look age old and there’s nothing groundbreaking in them. It’s possibly the weakest link in the show.
The editing by Konark Saxena is crisp. He has managed to keep the episodes short so as not to bore you, but also long enough to keep you engrossed in the story.
‘Sunflower 2’: Cast & Crew
Showrunner: Vikas Bahl
Director: Navin Gujral
Cast: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Adah Sharma, Mukul Chadda, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonal Jha, Ria Nalavde, Nirvair Bhan, Ashwin Kaushal, Shonali Nagrani, Annapurna Soni, Salonie Khanna Patel, Aarav Chowdhary
Available On: Zee5
Duration: 8 Episodes, 32-43 Minutes Each
‘Sunflower 2’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook Verdict
Despite being made really well, ‘Sunflower 2’ once again leaves you high and dry. Just like the first season, this season too leaves you with a suspense at the end as to who the real murderer is. Also, once again Sunil Grover is caught up amidst everything. Slowly it’s starting to feel that maybe it’s his mastery at planning only because of which everything is happening. But one can’t be sure unless the next season comes. Sunil Grover has once again proved his exceptional talent. This is definitely a Great One Time Watch. I am going with 3.5 stars.