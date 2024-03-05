‘Sunflower 2’ On Zee5 Review: Sunil Grover Wins You Over, Sadly The Murder Mystery Keeps You Hanging Once Again

Sunil Grover proves yet again why he is one of the best actors of the country even today. His antics are so simpleton that it cracks you up every time you watch him as Sonu. The kind of things that he manages to come up with make you believe that there could have been no one better than Sunil Grover to play this character. His dialogue delivery is just so unique in this that you just want to keep listening to him talk. However, there is also a tinge of mystery laden, which makes you feel whether or not he is the one who is actually orchestrating the entire thing.

Girish Kulkarni is fab. His chemistry with Sunil Grover onscreen makes for some of the biggest laughs of the season. What’s brilliant about his performance is that within minutes he can change his persona from being a strict cop to a cunning mastermind. Those changes in expressions make his performance worth the watch.

Adah Sharma is really good. She has played her character with utter perfection. The lingo she uses makes her character comes out even better. Not to forget the gaudy make up that she puts on adds to the character’s overall charm. She plays it with such conviction that you start relating to the character.

Ranvir Shorey, with those heavy eyeglasses, definitely hooks you on. While in the first season he was just a cop trying to solve a case, in this season we see a different side to him as well, which makes things quite more comical.

The other supporting characters don’t have too much of screentime to even give a stand out performance. Unlike the first season, actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda, Salonie Khanna Patel and many others have been just wasted with such small screentime that they’ve not been able to give their best.