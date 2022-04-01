Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Randhir Kapoor On Suffering Dementia: Ranbir Kapoor Is Entitled To Say What He Wants, I'm Perfectly Fine

Actor Ranbir Kapoor had stated that his uncle, Randhir Kapoor insisted on talking to his late father Rishi Kapoor after watching his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen', adding that the former was in the early stages of dementia.

Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor Credit: Instagram

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 11:12 am

Actor Ranbir Kapoor made headlines with his recent comment on his uncle, Randhir Kapoor being in the early stages of dementia. Talking about his late father Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir Kapoor said that when Randhir Kapoor was shown the film, he insisted that he speaks to Rishi Kapoor, to congratulate him on the same.

However, Randhir Kapoor has now clarified his stance, saying that he just recovered from Covid sometime back and is absolutely fine. In an interview with the Times Of India, he said, “Aisa kuch nahi hua (Nothing of his sort has happened). Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had Covid sometime ago (in April 2021). Ranbir ki marzi (It's Ranbir's wish); he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival.”

Talking about Rishi Kapoor’s performance in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which was recently released on OTT, Randhir Kapoor said, “Like always, he was good. He was a very good actor. The movie was good."

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said in an interview with NDTV. “I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad that he was amazing in this film, and where is he, let’s call him'. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions, issues, conflicts and a good piece of storytelling is what stands tall. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ really embodies that."

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ at the time and the role was taken up by actor Paresh Rawal after that.

