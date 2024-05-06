Ranbir Kapoor Receives A Special Handmade Portrait Of Daughter Raha From A Fan; Check Out His Reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022, introduced her to the world on Christmas, 2023. Since then, fans have been swooning over the little one. Raha often makes cute appearances with her parents. The little munchkin has now become everyone's cynosure. She brightens up our day with her adorable gestures. Recently, at an event, Raha's actor father Ranbir Kapoor was gifted a huge portrait of her. You must not miss the reaction of the 'Ramayana' actor which is indeed priceless.
In the video that has gone viral on social media, we see Ranbir dressed in a black kurta, pants and cool shades. A female fan is seen coming to the actor. The excited fan is seen handing him a big portrait of his darling daughter Raha. Ranbir was deligted to receive the special gift and he clicked pics with the fan along with Raha's portrait. He also gave the fan a warm hug.
The video is shared by the artist on her Instagram handle.
In March this year, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter went to Gujarat's Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pics of the trio went viral on social media.
Recently, Ranbir and Alia along with Raha, paid a visit to the parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. All three wore white-hued outfits. Raha was in a cute outfit with two piggy tails and she undeniably stole all the limelight. She was seen sitting on her dad's laps.
On the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for his upcoming flick, 'Ramayana' where he is playing the role of Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama also stars Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil. It is expected to hit the screens on Diwali 2025.
He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', also co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will also star in the sequel to 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'.