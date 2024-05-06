Ranbir Kapoor Receives A Special Handmade Portrait Of Daughter Raha From A Fan; Check Out His Reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022, introduced her to the world on Christmas, 2023. Since then, fans have been swooning over the little one. Raha often makes cute appearances with her parents. The little munchkin has now become everyone's cynosure. She brightens up our day with her adorable gestures. Recently, at an event, Raha's actor father Ranbir Kapoor was gifted a huge portrait of her. You must not miss the reaction of the 'Ramayana' actor which is indeed priceless.