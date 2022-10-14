Ranbir Kapoor Poses With A Chimp In Now Viral Picture, Fans Ask 'What's Cooking'

Actor and soon-to-be-father Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing with a chimpanzee in some unseen pictures that surfaced on social media on Thursday. Now, fans are going crazy over the picture and trying to figure out what project he is working on amid speculations of him taking a paternity break. One could see the 'Brahmastra' actor posing with a chimpanzee in what appears to be a treehouse loaded with books and antiques.

Ranbir fans took to the comments section of the post to share their theory.

Many fans shared the pictures with comments like, “Is this a look test for something?” or “What is happening? Where are these from?” . While there were others who pointed out at a beverage bottle that was kept on the table, implying that the pictures could have been from an ad shoot for the brand. “It is ad for Storia mango milkshake. See bottle in pic,” pointed out one fan. Pretty soon, influencers began sharing the pictures with the hashtag #RanbirsNewBFF, implying that they were being shared as part of some campaign to generate buzz for the brand or shoot.

The actor's release 'Brahmastra Part One Shiva' is currently running in theatres. According to Hindustan Times, the film has already grossed nearly Rs. 450 crore at the global box office and is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The actor currently has Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in the pipeline.

Recently, soon-to-be-father Ranbir Kapoor made headlines when it was revealed that he would take a paternity break. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said that “it was Ranbir’s idea to take a paternity break. He is a very excited father-to-be. He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby.”