Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Shares Images From Dance Rehearsals For Mehendi Ceremony

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their pre-wedding festivities with their close family and friends on April 13 before getting married. As per some reports, the groom’s family including his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karishma Kapoor surprised them with special dance performance. Neetu Kapoor shared an image from her rehearsals and revealed her dance squad, according to the Hindustan Times.

Kapoor took to her Instagram on April 14, the wedding day, to share the picture and captioned it saying, "Our dance squad,” followed by dancing girl emojis, a starry eyed emoji and a red heart. Neetu Kapoor is seen alongside choreographer Rajendra Singh, Karishma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra and Rima Jain in the picture.

Neetu Kapoor Instagram Story Instagram/ @neetu54

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture with the choreographer and it appears that she went directly for the rehearsals after arriving in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Singh also shared a couple videos showing the rehearsals, in which Neetu Kapoor was seen dancing on Ranbir’s songs. The playlist included ‘Cutie Pie’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Ghagra’, etc. Another clip showed Karishma Kapoor, Rima Jain and others dancing on ‘Mehndi Hai Rachnewali’.

The actor couple tied the knot on April 14, after dating for five years. They began dating in 2017 while working on director Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which is set to release in September.