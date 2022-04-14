Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor And Other Celebrities Shower Congratulatory Messages

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally hitched. As, Bhatt shared a post on her Instagram making an official announcement of the wedding, B-Town celebrities are showering the couple with love.

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 9:56 pm

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally hitched after a lot of speculations and rumours. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in presence of their close family and friends on April 14 at Kapoor’s residence Vastu. 

Bhatt shared beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram. Both of them look dreamy in the white cream themed wedding outfits. 

The Kapoor family are warmly welcoming Alia Bhatt into their family. Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, kept it simple with 'My World'. She also shared the images on her Instagram story. 

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, took to her Instagram story and said, 'Our hearts are full, welcome to the family darling Alia'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/ @kareenkapoorkhan

Meanwhile, Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also had a heartfelt note to share for the Kapoor daughter-in-law on her Instagram and said they couldn't get a better addition than Alia to the family. 

As the post hit, many Bollywood celebrities and others are showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Actress Nimrat Kaur, who was seen recently in ‘Dasvi’ commented, “So much love and light @aliaabhatt and Rabbit” and followed it by a red heart emoji and an infinity emoji. 

Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan, commented red hearts on the beautiful post. Comments poured in from the industry people including designer Manish Malhotra, director Zoya Akhtar, actress Ananya Pandey and many more. Check out the few comments below:

Alia Bhatt Post Comments
Alia Bhatt Post Comments Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt Post Comments
Alia Bhatt Post Comments Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Actress Mouni Roy said, “Oh my god…..congratulations beautiful humans” with a series of red hearts. Actress Gauhar Khan and badminton player Sania Mirza also congratulated the couple. Bhatt’s best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor showered her love with red hearts and dancing girl emojis. 

Actress Neha Dhupia also congratulated the couple calling them dreamy, she wrote, ‘Congratulations…you guys are what dreams are made of’. Author Jay Shetty, stylist Ami Patel, YouTube Ashish Chanchlani and actress Kriti Kharbanda also showered their love and congratulatory messages on the couple.

Alia Bhatt Post Comments
Alia Bhatt Post Comments Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

The couple began dating in 2017 following the Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ shoot. After dating for 5 years and pandemic, Kapoor and Bhatt got married today (April 14).

