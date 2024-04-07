Ramsay Brothers Sowed Seeds In Horror Genre That Bollywood Continues To Reap

The Ramsay Brothers also struck gold with actor Ajay Agarwal, who became a constant in their lives and also the face of horror. Ajay had a medical condition which distorted his face, making him the ideal choice for playing the ghost in Ramsay Brothers. The genre popularised him so much as a ghost figure that he became a slave to his own success. Ajay got to explore the artiste in him more when he played the dacoit in Shekhar Kapur’s cult film ‘Bandit Queen’.