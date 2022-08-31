Ram Charan's Climax Look in 'RRR' inspires Ganapati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

The craze for Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film 'RRR' is so much that even after five months of its release, the film continues to grow among the audience and the latest can be seen in the Ganapati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ram Charan's look from the film's climax sequence has inspired Ganesh statues across the country.

While Jr NTR played the revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan portrayed the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza that was released on March 25. The photos for the same are spreading like a wildfire across social media.

Ram Charan's fan clubs are sharing pictures of the Ganapati idols, dressed as the RRR character, on Twitter with tweets like, "Our Demi-God @AlwaysRamCharan With Ganesha Idols !!#ManOfMassesRamCharan" and "Ramaraju Craze". Check out the viral tweets here.

The SS Rajamouli directorial earned close to Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office and turned out to be a global blockbuster. The film also featured Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively.

Recently, the netizens on social media are demanding that RRR should be sent as India's official entry at the Oscars, especially after the film is receiving widespread love and acclaim from the West including famous Hollywood directors such as Edgar Wright, Joe Russo, and James Gunn among others.

Back home, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director Anurag Kashyap also stated in a recent interview that there is a 99% chance of RRR getting nominated among the final five films for the Best International Feature Film (previously called Best Foreign Language Film) at the Academy Awards next year.

After 'RRR', Ram Charan will be seen next in Shankar's political action thriller sharing screen space with Kiara Advani who stars as the female lead. The film, currently untitled, is being called from its working title of 'RC15' and will release in cinemas next year.